Saturday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-6) versus the Miami Marlins (7-7) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 4:10 PM on April 15.

The probable pitchers are Braxton Garrett for the Miami Marlins and Ryne Nelson (1-0) for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-1.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have been favorites in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

Miami has played as favorites of -135 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored 46 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Marlins have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule