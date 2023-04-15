Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will hit the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The favored Marlins have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSFL
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: LoanDepot park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Marlins -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

  • In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-1.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

  • The Marlins have compiled a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • Miami has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Marlins' implied win probability is 57.4%.
  • Miami has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 14 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-7-1).
  • The Marlins have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
4-4 3-3 3-5 4-2 5-6 2-1

