Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will hit the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.
The favored Marlins have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-135
|+110
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have compiled a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Miami has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Marlins' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- Miami has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 14 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-7-1).
- The Marlins have not had a run line set for a game this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-4
|3-3
|3-5
|4-2
|5-6
|2-1
