How to Watch the Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Garrett Cooper head into the second of a three-game series against Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins are 17th in MLB play with 15 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).
- Miami scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (46 total, 3.3 per game).
- The Marlins rank 23rd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins' 9.0 strikeouts per game rank 18th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Miami has a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.347).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will look to Braxton Garrett (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/9/2023
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Away
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
|4/10/2023
|Phillies
|L 15-3
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Matt Strahm
|4/11/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-4
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Aaron Nola
|4/12/2023
|Phillies
|W 3-2
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Zack Wheeler
|4/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-1
|Home
|Trevor Rogers
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Ryne Nelson
|4/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Zac Gallen
|4/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Alex Wood
|4/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Alex Cobb
|4/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Trevor Rogers
|Sean Manaea
|4/21/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Zach Plesac
