The Miami Marlins and Garrett Cooper head into the second of a three-game series against Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 17th in MLB play with 15 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage.

The Marlins have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

Miami scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (46 total, 3.3 per game).

The Marlins rank 23rd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Marlins' 9.0 strikeouts per game rank 18th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Miami has a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.347).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will look to Braxton Garrett (0-0) in his second start of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Mets W 7-2 Away - Carlos Carrasco 4/10/2023 Phillies L 15-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Matt Strahm 4/11/2023 Phillies W 8-4 Away Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 4/12/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Edward Cabrera Zack Wheeler 4/14/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-1 Home Trevor Rogers Madison Bumgarner 4/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Braxton Garrett Ryne Nelson 4/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Sandy Alcantara Zac Gallen 4/17/2023 Giants - Home Jesús Luzardo Alex Wood 4/18/2023 Giants - Home Edward Cabrera Alex Cobb 4/19/2023 Giants - Home Trevor Rogers Sean Manaea 4/21/2023 Guardians - Away Braxton Garrett Zach Plesac

