Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (7-7) will host Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-6) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, April 15, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Marlins (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (0-0, 4.70 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (1-0, 4.91 ERA)

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored three times and won two of those games.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win six times (50%) in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 6-5 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+165) Yuli Gurriel 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 4th

