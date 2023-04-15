Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .160 with a home run and a walk.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Fortes has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Nelson (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
