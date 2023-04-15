After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is hitting .160 with a home run and a walk.
  • Fortes has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • The Diamondbacks will look to Nelson (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
