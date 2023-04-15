After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .160 with a home run and a walk.

Fortes has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Fortes has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

