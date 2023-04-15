After the second round of the RBC Heritage, Viktor Hovland is in fifth at -8.

Looking to bet on Viktor Hovland at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Viktor Hovland Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hovland has shot below par on 14 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five of those rounds.

Hovland has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Hovland has finished in the top 10 four times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in two.

In his past five appearances, Hovland has finished within five shots of the leader two times and with a better-than-average score five times.

Hovland has top-10 finishes in each of his past four tournaments, with a five-event streak of top-20 finishes as well.

Hovland has made the cut 16 times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 18 -7 270 1 19 5 8 $5.7M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Hovland has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 13th.

Hovland made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Hovland finished fifth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,213 yards, 82 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Hovland will take to the 7,213-yard course this week at Harbour Town Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 7,311 yards during the past year.

Hovland's Last Time Out

Hovland finished in the 54th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament was strong, putting him in the 85th percentile of the field.

Hovland shot better than 75% of the field at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Hovland carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Hovland carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.5).

Hovland carded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

In that most recent tournament, Hovland carded a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Hovland ended the Masters Tournament outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Masters Tournament averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hovland finished without one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Hovland Odds to Win: +900 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Hovland's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.