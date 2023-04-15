Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Yuli Gurriel, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .300 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- This season, Gurriel has tallied at least one hit in seven of eight games (87.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of eight games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.87 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Nelson (1-0) in his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
