The Miami Marlins and Yuli Gurriel, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .300 with a double, a home run and a walk.

This season, Gurriel has tallied at least one hit in seven of eight games (87.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of eight games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

