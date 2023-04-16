After hitting .361 with a double, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .302 with a double, a home run and four walks.

De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in six games this season (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in one game this season.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

