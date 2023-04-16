Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .361 with a double, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .302 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in six games this season (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.78).
- The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gallen (1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (4.58), 38th in WHIP (1.189), and 19th in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
