On Sunday, Garrett Cooper (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is batting .340 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
  • He ranks 20th in batting average, 67th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Cooper has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (23.1%), homering in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cooper has driven home a run in five games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (4.58), 38th in WHIP (1.189), and 19th in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
