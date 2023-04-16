Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Garrett Cooper (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .340 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 67th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Cooper has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (23.1%), homering in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has driven home a run in five games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (4.58), 38th in WHIP (1.189), and 19th in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.