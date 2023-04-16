On Sunday, Garrett Cooper (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .340 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 67th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Cooper has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (23.1%), homering in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has driven home a run in five games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings