The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, starting at 5:30 PM ET on TNT.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
Time: 5:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Heat vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 116 - Heat 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9.5)

Heat (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Bucks (42-35-5 ATS) have covered the spread 51.2% of the time, 14.6% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it more often (50% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

The Bucks have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (54-12) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst squad in the NBA in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

In 2022-23, Miami has taken 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.

