Heat vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, starting at 5:30 PM ET on TNT.
Heat vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Heat vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 116 - Heat 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bucks
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (220)
- The Bucks (42-35-5 ATS) have covered the spread 51.2% of the time, 14.6% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it more often (50% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).
- The Bucks have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (54-12) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami is the worst squad in the NBA in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).
- This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.
- In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- In 2022-23, Miami has taken 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.
