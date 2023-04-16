Heat vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.
Heat vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Heat vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-9.5)
|220
|-435
|+350
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-9.5)
|219.5
|-450
|+350
|PointsBet
|Bucks (-9)
|219.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Bucks (-9.5)
|218.5
|-400
|+325
Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 113.3 per outing (14th in the NBA). They have a +298 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).
- These teams rack up a combined 226.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams put up 223.1 combined points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
- Miami has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
