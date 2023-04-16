The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Heat vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Bucks (-9.5) 220 -435 +350 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Bucks (-9.5) 219.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Bucks (-9) 219.5 - - Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Bucks (-9.5) 218.5 -400 +325 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends

  • The Bucks average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 113.3 per outing (14th in the NBA). They have a +298 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • These teams rack up a combined 226.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Opponents of these teams put up 223.1 combined points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Milwaukee has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
  • Miami has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

