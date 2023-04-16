The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, starting at 5:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -9.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in 41 of 82 games this season.
  • Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami is 30-52-0 ATS this year.
  • The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
  • Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +325.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 23.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 55 67.1% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5
Heat 41 50% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • Seven of the Heat's last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Miami has been better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this season.
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 44-38 6-14 43-39
Heat 30-52 0-1 41-41

Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights

Bucks Heat
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
37-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
26-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.