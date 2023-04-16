Bam Adebayo is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat meet at Fiserv Forum on Sunday (opening tip at 5:30 PM ET).

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWIX

TNT, BSSUN, and BSWIX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-118) 8.5 (-128) 3.5 (+125)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Adebayo on Sunday is 2.9 lower than his scoring average of 20.4.

Adebayo's rebounding average of 9.2 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (8.5).

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-111) 6.5 (+110) 5.5 (+105) 0.5 (-115)

The 25.5 points prop total set for Jimmy Butler on Sunday is 2.6 more than his season scoring average (22.9).

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (-110) 5.5 (-110) 3.5 (+115) 2.5 (-149)

The 20.1 points Tyler Herro scores per game are 0.4 less than his prop total on Sunday (20.5).

His rebounding average -- 5.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Herro averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).

He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-111) 6.5 (+110) 5.5 (+105) 0.5 (-115)

Sunday's points prop for Jrue Holiday is 16.5. That's 2.8 less than his season average.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Holiday averages 7.4 assists, 0.9 more than Sunday's prop bet (6.5).

He has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Sunday.

