After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zac Gallen) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings has two doubles and four walks while hitting .143.
  • In three of seven games this year, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.
  • Stallings has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.78 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 65th, 1.189 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
