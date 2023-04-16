Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zac Gallen) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has two doubles and four walks while hitting .143.
- In three of seven games this year, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.
- Stallings has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.78 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 65th, 1.189 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.