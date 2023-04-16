On Sunday, Jazz Chisholm (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks while hitting .231.

In 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), Chisholm has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Chisholm has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

