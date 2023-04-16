Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jazz Chisholm (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks while hitting .231.
- In 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), Chisholm has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Chisholm has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.78 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (4.58), 38th in WHIP (1.189), and 19th in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.