On Sunday, Jazz Chisholm (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm has a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks while hitting .231.
  • In 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), Chisholm has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Chisholm has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.78 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (4.58), 38th in WHIP (1.189), and 19th in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
