Jean Segura -- batting .222 with two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .176 with three walks.
  • In 42.9% of his 14 games this season, Segura has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 14 games this year.
  • Segura has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in four of 14 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.78).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (4.58), 38th in WHIP (1.189), and 19th in K/9 (10.7).
