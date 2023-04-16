Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jean Segura -- batting .222 with two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .176 with three walks.
- In 42.9% of his 14 games this season, Segura has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 14 games this year.
- Segura has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in four of 14 games so far this season.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.78).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (4.58), 38th in WHIP (1.189), and 19th in K/9 (10.7).
