Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Miami Heat take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 5:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 129-101 win against the 76ers, Butler had 24 points and six assists.

Let's break down Butler's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 22.9 24.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 4.9 Assists 5.5 5.3 6.7 PRA 36.5 34.1 36.4 PR -- 28.8 29.7 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jimmy Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.

He's knocked down 0.6 threes per game, or 3.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.3 points per game, the Bucks are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Bucks give up 44.2 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the NBA.

The Bucks are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 23.9 assists per contest.

Conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 21 23 2 1 1 0 0 2/4/2023 34 32 8 3 1 0 1 1/14/2023 27 16 4 1 0 0 0 1/12/2023 33 17 11 2 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Butler or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.