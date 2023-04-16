On Sunday, Jon Berti (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .255.

Berti has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Berti has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings