Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jon Berti (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .255.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Berti has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gallen (1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (4.58), 38th in WHIP (1.189), and 19th in K/9 (10.7).
