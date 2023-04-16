On Sunday, Jon Berti (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .255.
  • Berti has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this season, Berti has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Gallen (1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (4.58), 38th in WHIP (1.189), and 19th in K/9 (10.7).
