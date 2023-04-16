Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jorge Soler -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .208 with five doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 161st in batting average, 156th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 13 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.1% of those games.
- He has homered in 23.1% of his games this year, and 7.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In five games this year, Soler has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.78 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (4.58), 38th in WHIP (1.189), and 19th in K/9 (10.7).
