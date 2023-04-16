Jorge Soler -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .208 with five doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 161st in batting average, 156th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Soler has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 13 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.1% of those games.

He has homered in 23.1% of his games this year, and 7.5% of his chances at the plate.

In five games this year, Soler has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings