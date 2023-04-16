Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Arraez -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.566), slugging percentage (.702) and total hits (24) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Arraez is batting .588 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in 12 of 14 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In five games this season, Arraez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Gallen (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.58 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 65th, 1.189 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 19th.
