Luis Arraez -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.566), slugging percentage (.702) and total hits (24) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
  • Arraez is batting .588 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Arraez has picked up a hit in 12 of 14 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In five games this season, Arraez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Gallen (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.58 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 65th, 1.189 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 19th.
