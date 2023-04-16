Luis Arraez -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.566), slugging percentage (.702) and total hits (24) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Arraez is batting .588 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 12 of 14 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In five games this season, Arraez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

