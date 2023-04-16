Sunday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-7) against the Miami Marlins (8-7) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on April 16.

The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (1-1) for the Miami Marlins and Zac Gallen (1-1) for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have been favored four times and won three of those games.

Miami has entered four games this season favored by -125 or more and are 3-1 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 55.6% chance to win.

Miami has scored 49 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Marlins have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule