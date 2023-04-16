Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 16
Sunday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-7) against the Miami Marlins (8-7) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on April 16.
The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (1-1) for the Miami Marlins and Zac Gallen (1-1) for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Marlins have been favored four times and won three of those games.
- Miami has entered four games this season favored by -125 or more and are 3-1 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Miami has scored 49 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 10
|@ Phillies
|L 15-3
|Sandy Alcantara vs Matt Strahm
|April 11
|@ Phillies
|W 8-4
|Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Nola
|April 12
|@ Phillies
|W 3-2
|Edward Cabrera vs Zack Wheeler
|April 14
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-1
|Trevor Rogers vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 15
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|- vs Ryne Nelson
|April 16
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Zac Gallen
|April 17
|Giants
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Alex Wood
|April 18
|Giants
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Alex Cobb
|April 19
|Giants
|-
|Trevor Rogers vs Sean Manaea
|April 21
|@ Guardians
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Zach Plesac
|April 22
|@ Guardians
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Shane Bieber
