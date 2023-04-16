Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Sunday at LoanDepot park against Sandy Alcantara, who will start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
The Marlins are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+105). The contest's total has been listed at 7 runs.
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-125
|+105
|7
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games. For three games in a row, Miami and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.7 runs.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have won 75% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (3-1).
- Miami has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.
- The Marlins have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Miami has combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-8-1 record against the over/under.
- The Marlins have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-4
|3-3
|4-5
|4-2
|6-6
|2-1
