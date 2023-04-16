Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Sunday at LoanDepot park against Sandy Alcantara, who will start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+105). The contest's total has been listed at 7 runs.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSFL
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: LoanDepot park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Marlins -125 +105 7 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

  • The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
    • For three games in a row, Miami and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.7 runs.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

  • The Marlins have won 75% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (3-1).
  • Miami has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.
  • The Marlins have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • Miami has combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-8-1 record against the over/under.
  • The Marlins have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
5-4 3-3 4-5 4-2 6-6 2-1

