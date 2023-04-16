Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Sunday at LoanDepot park against Sandy Alcantara, who will start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+105). The contest's total has been listed at 7 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlinsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -125 +105 7 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games. For three games in a row, Miami and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.7 runs.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 75% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (3-1).

Miami has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Marlins have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami has combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-8-1 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-4 3-3 4-5 4-2 6-6 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.