Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Sunday at LoanDepot park against Sandy Alcantara, who will start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 1:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 16 total home runs.

Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage.

The Marlins are 15th in the majors with a .252 batting average.

Miami is the lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.3 runs per game (49 total).

The Marlins' .310 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Marlins strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 18 mark in the majors.

Miami's pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.323).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Alcantara (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Phillies L 15-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Matt Strahm 4/11/2023 Phillies W 8-4 Away Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 4/12/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Edward Cabrera Zack Wheeler 4/14/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-1 Home Trevor Rogers Madison Bumgarner 4/15/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home - Ryne Nelson 4/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Sandy Alcantara Zac Gallen 4/17/2023 Giants - Home Jesús Luzardo Alex Wood 4/18/2023 Giants - Home Edward Cabrera Alex Cobb 4/19/2023 Giants - Home Trevor Rogers Sean Manaea 4/21/2023 Guardians - Away Braxton Garrett Zach Plesac 4/22/2023 Guardians - Away Sandy Alcantara Shane Bieber

