Sandy Alcantara will take the hill for the Miami Marlins (8-7) on Sunday, April 16 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-7), who will counter with Zac Gallen. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +105 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 7 runs.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (1-1, 5.79 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (1-1, 4.58 ERA)

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won three of the four games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Marlins have a record of 3-1 (75%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Marlins have a 3-1 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with six wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win six times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.