Max Strus and the rest of the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 5:30 PM ET.

Strus, in his last action, had in a 123-110 win over the Magic.

In this article we will dive into Strus' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 9.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 2.2 Assists -- 2.1 1.6 PRA -- 16.8 13.2 PR -- 14.7 11.6 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.5



Max Strus Insights vs. the Bucks

Strus is responsible for attempting 11.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 20.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Bucks give up 113.3 points per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Bucks give up 44.2 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the NBA.

The Bucks are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 23.9 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks have conceded 12.1 makes per game, 11th in the NBA.

Max Strus vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 27 5 4 4 1 1 0 2/4/2023 24 11 2 1 1 0 0 1/14/2023 42 10 7 4 2 0 0 1/12/2023 41 12 10 4 1 0 0

