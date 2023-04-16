Tyler Herro and his Miami Heat teammates take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Herro, in his last game, had four points in a 123-110 win over the Magic.

Now let's break down Herro's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.1 18.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 3.9 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.3 PRA 29.5 29.7 26.1 PR -- 25.5 22.8 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.0



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Bucks

Herro is responsible for attempting 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.6 per game.

He's attempted 8.0 threes per game, or 18.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have given up 113.3 points per game, which is 14th-best in the league.

The Bucks allow 44.2 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the league.

The Bucks allow 23.9 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

Tyler Herro vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 28 14 5 1 3 0 0 2/4/2023 38 24 5 6 2 0 1

