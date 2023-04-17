The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers in the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden on Monday, April 17, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on . The Panthers are underdogs (+190) against the Bruins (-225).

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which club will take home the victory in Monday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Panthers vs. Bruins Predictions for Monday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-225)

Bruins (-225) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.7)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a record of 42-32-8 this season and are 6-8-14 in overtime games.

Florida has earned 31 points (12-5-7) in its 24 games decided by one goal.

This season the Panthers registered only one goal in eight games and have gone 1-6-1 (three points).

When Florida has scored two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-12-1 record).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 58 games, earning 84 points from those contests.

This season, Florida has recorded a lone power-play goal in 33 games and registered 42 points with a record of 19-10-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-22-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 26 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

