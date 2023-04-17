Bryan De La Cruz -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is batting .304 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
  • De La Cruz is batting .400 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • De La Cruz has had a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (28.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • De La Cruz has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of 14 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Webb (0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 66th, 1.294 WHIP ranks 47th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.