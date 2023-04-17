Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .304 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz is batting .400 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 14 games so far this year.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Webb (0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 66th, 1.294 WHIP ranks 47th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
