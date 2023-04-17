Bryan De La Cruz -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .304 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz is batting .400 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

De La Cruz has had a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 14 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings