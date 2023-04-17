Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (batting .316 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .333 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
- He ranks 24th in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- In 71.4% of his 14 games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this year (35.7%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (21.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Webb (0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.35), 47th in WHIP (1.294), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
