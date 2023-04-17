The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (batting .316 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .333 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

In 71.4% of his 14 games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this year (35.7%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (21.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings