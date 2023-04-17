The Miami Marlins and Garrett Hampson, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Diamondbacks.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is hitting .167 with a double and a home run.
  • Hampson has had a hit in a game twice this season, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 7.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Hampson has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
  • The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Webb gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 67th, 1.294 WHIP ranks 48th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
