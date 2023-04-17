Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Garrett Hampson, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Diamondbacks.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .167 with a double and a home run.
- Hampson has had a hit in a game twice this season, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 7.7% of his plate appearances.
- Hampson has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 67th, 1.294 WHIP ranks 48th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
