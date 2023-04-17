The Miami Marlins and Garrett Hampson, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Diamondbacks.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is hitting .167 with a double and a home run.

Hampson has had a hit in a game twice this season, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.

He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 7.7% of his plate appearances.

Hampson has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings