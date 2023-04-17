Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .125 with two doubles and four walks.
- Stallings has a hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this year.
- Stallings has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.74 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Giants are sending Webb (0-3) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 66th, 1.294 WHIP ranks 47th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
