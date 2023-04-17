After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is hitting .125 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Stallings has a hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this year.
  • Stallings has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.74 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Giants are sending Webb (0-3) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 66th, 1.294 WHIP ranks 47th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
