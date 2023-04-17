After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .125 with two doubles and four walks.

Stallings has a hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this year.

Stallings has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings