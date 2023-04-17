Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Monday, Jazz Chisholm (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .218 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- This year, Chisholm has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 15 games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Chisholm has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Webb (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.35 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.35), 47th in WHIP (1.294), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
