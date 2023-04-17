On Monday, Jazz Chisholm (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .218 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

This year, Chisholm has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 15 games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Chisholm has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored at least once four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings