On Monday, Jazz Chisholm (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is hitting .218 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
  • This year, Chisholm has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 15 games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Chisholm has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Webb (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.35 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.35), 47th in WHIP (1.294), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
