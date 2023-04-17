After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .185 with three walks.

Segura has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this year (46.7%), including three multi-hit games (20.0%).

In 15 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Segura has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

