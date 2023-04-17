Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .185 with three walks.
- Segura has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this year (46.7%), including three multi-hit games (20.0%).
- In 15 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Segura has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Giants are sending Webb (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.35), 47th in WHIP (1.294), and ninth in K/9 (11.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.