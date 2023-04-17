After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .185 with three walks.
  • Segura has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this year (46.7%), including three multi-hit games (20.0%).
  • In 15 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Segura has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Giants are sending Webb (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.35), 47th in WHIP (1.294), and ninth in K/9 (11.6).
