The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .240 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Berti has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Berti has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In five of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

