The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is batting .240 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Berti has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this season, Berti has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Webb (0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 66th, 1.294 WHIP ranks 47th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
