Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .240 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Berti has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Webb (0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 66th, 1.294 WHIP ranks 47th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
