The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has six doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .212.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 156th in batting average, 153rd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Soler has had a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits three times (21.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 7% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings