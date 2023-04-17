Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has six doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .212.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 156th in batting average, 153rd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Soler has had a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits three times (21.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.74).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 66th, 1.294 WHIP ranks 47th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.