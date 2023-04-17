The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler has six doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .212.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 156th in batting average, 153rd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
  • Soler has had a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits three times (21.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Soler has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.74).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Webb gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 66th, 1.294 WHIP ranks 47th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth.
