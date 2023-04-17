Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After hitting .433 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Logan Webb) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with 24 hits and an OBP of .526, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .647.
- He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Arraez has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Arraez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Webb (0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.35), 47th in WHIP (1.294), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.