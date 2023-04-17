After hitting .433 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Logan Webb) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami with 24 hits and an OBP of .526, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .647.
  • He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Arraez has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, Arraez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Webb (0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.35), 47th in WHIP (1.294), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
