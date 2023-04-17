After hitting .433 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Logan Webb) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with 24 hits and an OBP of .526, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .647.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Arraez has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Arraez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings