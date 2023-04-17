Monday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (8-8) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (5-9) at 6:40 PM ET (on April 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 win for the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (2-0) versus the Giants and Logan Webb (0-3).

Marlins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have won three of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

Miami has a record of 3-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 49 (3.1 per game).

The Marlins have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule