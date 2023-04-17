Marlins vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (8-8) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (5-9) at 6:40 PM ET (on April 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 win for the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (2-0) versus the Giants and Logan Webb (0-3).
Marlins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Marlins vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 4, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Under 7 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Marlins have won three of the five games they've played as favorites this season.
- Miami has a record of 3-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 49 (3.1 per game).
- The Marlins have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 11
|@ Phillies
|W 8-4
|Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Nola
|April 12
|@ Phillies
|W 3-2
|Edward Cabrera vs Zack Wheeler
|April 14
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-1
|Trevor Rogers vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 15
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|- vs Ryne Nelson
|April 16
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-0
|Sandy Alcantara vs Zac Gallen
|April 17
|Giants
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Logan Webb
|April 18
|Giants
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Alex Wood
|April 19
|Giants
|-
|Trevor Rogers vs Alex Cobb
|April 21
|@ Guardians
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Zach Plesac
|April 22
|@ Guardians
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Shane Bieber
|April 23
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Hunter Gaddis
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.