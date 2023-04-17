Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park on Monday, at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +110 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Giants Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSFL
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Marlins -135 +110 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

  • The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
    • Miami games have finished below the total four consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 8.2 runs.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

  • The Marlins have put together a 3-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).
  • Miami has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.
  • The Marlins have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • In the 16 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Miami, it has combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-9-1).
  • The Marlins have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
5-5 3-3 4-6 4-2 6-7 2-1

