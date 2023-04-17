Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park on Monday, at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +110 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -135 +110 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games. Miami games have finished below the total four consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 8.2 runs.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have put together a 3-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

Miami has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Marlins have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 16 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Miami, it has combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-9-1).

The Marlins have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-5 3-3 4-6 4-2 6-7 2-1

