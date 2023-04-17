How to Watch the Marlins vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler head into the first of a three-game series against J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 16th in MLB play with 16 total home runs.
- Miami ranks 21st in MLB, slugging .387.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).
- Miami has the No. 30 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.1 runs per game (49 total runs).
- The Marlins are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.
- The Marlins' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- Miami has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.296).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Luzardo is aiming to secure his third straight quality start in this matchup.
- Luzardo is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/11/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-4
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Aaron Nola
|4/12/2023
|Phillies
|W 3-2
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Zack Wheeler
|4/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-1
|Home
|Trevor Rogers
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Home
|-
|Ryne Nelson
|4/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-0
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Zac Gallen
|4/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Logan Webb
|4/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Alex Wood
|4/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Trevor Rogers
|Alex Cobb
|4/21/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Zach Plesac
|4/22/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Shane Bieber
|4/23/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Hunter Gaddis
