The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler head into the first of a three-game series against J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 16th in MLB play with 16 total home runs.

Miami ranks 21st in MLB, slugging .387.

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).

Miami has the No. 30 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.1 runs per game (49 total runs).

The Marlins are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Marlins' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Miami has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.296).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Luzardo is aiming to secure his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Luzardo is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Phillies W 8-4 Away Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 4/12/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Edward Cabrera Zack Wheeler 4/14/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-1 Home Trevor Rogers Madison Bumgarner 4/15/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home - Ryne Nelson 4/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Sandy Alcantara Zac Gallen 4/17/2023 Giants - Home Jesús Luzardo Logan Webb 4/18/2023 Giants - Home Edward Cabrera Alex Wood 4/19/2023 Giants - Home Trevor Rogers Alex Cobb 4/21/2023 Guardians - Away Braxton Garrett Zach Plesac 4/22/2023 Guardians - Away Sandy Alcantara Shane Bieber 4/23/2023 Guardians - Away Jesús Luzardo Hunter Gaddis

