The Miami Marlins (8-8) and the San Francisco Giants (5-9) will match up in the series opener on Monday, April 17 at LoanDepot park, with Jesus Luzardo getting the nod for the Marlins and Logan Webb taking the hill for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Giants (+105). The total is 7 runs for the contest.

Marlins vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (2-0, 1.93 ERA) vs Webb - SF (0-3, 6.35 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Marlins versus Giants game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Marlins (-125) in this matchup, means that you think the Marlins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Arraez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Marlins vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won three of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Marlins have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Giants have won in four of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Giants have a mark of 3-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+175) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Jacob Stallings 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Marlins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.