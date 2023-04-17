Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Nick Fortes (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .179 with a home run and a walk.
- In four of 10 games this year, Fortes has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Fortes has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.35), 48th in WHIP (1.294), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
