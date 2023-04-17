On Monday, Nick Fortes (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is hitting .179 with a home run and a walk.
  • In four of 10 games this year, Fortes has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Webb gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.35), 48th in WHIP (1.294), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
