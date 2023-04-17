Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden showcases the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers facing off at 7:30 PM on Monday, April 17 ET, broadcast on .

You can see the Panthers-Bruins matchup on .

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Panthers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 12/19/2022 Bruins Panthers 7-3 BOS 11/23/2022 Panthers Bruins 5-2 FLA 10/17/2022 Bruins Panthers 5-3 BOS

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

