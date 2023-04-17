The Boston Bruins take the ice for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round Monday against the Florida Panthers, starting at 7:30 PM ET on . Oddsmakers favor the Bruins in this matchup, giving them -225 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+180).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Panthers vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Boston's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 36 times.

In the 21 times this season the Bruins have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 17-4 in those games.

The Panthers won the single game they played as an underdog this season.

Boston is 9-3 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Florida has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than +180.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (+175) 3.5 (-139) Aleksander Barkov Jr. 0.5 (-139) 1.5 (+175) 2.5 (-149) Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+145) -

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 2-5-3 7.0 3.80 2.30

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.