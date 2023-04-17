The Florida Panthers take the road to square off with the Boston Bruins in the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, April 17, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on . The Bruins have -225 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+190).

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-225) Panthers (+190) -

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have been an underdog 16 times, and won seven, or 43.8%, of those games.

Florida has not entered a game so far this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +190 odds on them winning this game.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 34.5% chance to win.

Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers failed to go over the total in any of their last 10 contests.

During their past 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.9 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.

The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.

