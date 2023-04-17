The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 next to come.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Kings allow to opponents.

Golden State has a 29-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.2% from the field.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.

The 118.9 points per game the Warriors put up are only 0.8 more points than the Kings give up (118.1).

When Golden State totals more than 118.1 points, it is 34-12.

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 49.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 46.9% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Sacramento has a 42-15 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Kings put up an average of 120.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Sacramento has put together a 40-9 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Warriors are averaging 1.5 more points per game (119.7) than they are in road games (118.2).

Defensively Golden State has played better in home games this season, ceding 111.7 points per game, compared to 122.5 in away games.

In home games, the Warriors are making 0.9 more three-pointers per game (17.1) than in away games (16.2). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to when playing on the road (37.9%).

Kings Home & Away Comparison

At home the Kings put up 123.4 points per game, 5.4 more than away (118). On defense they give up 120.1 points per game at home, 4.1 more than away (116).

In 2022-23 Sacramento is allowing 4.1 more points per game at home (120.1) than on the road (116).

The Kings collect 1.4 more assists per game at home (28) than away (26.6).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Andre Iguodala Out Wrist Jordan Poole Questionable Ankle Ryan Rollins Out For Season Foot

Kings Injuries