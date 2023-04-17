Yuli Gurriel -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has a double, a home run and a walk while hitting .300.

In seven of eight games this season (87.5%), Gurriel has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this season.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings