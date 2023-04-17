Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Yuli Gurriel -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has a double, a home run and a walk while hitting .300.
- In seven of eight games this season (87.5%), Gurriel has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Giants' 4.74 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Webb (0-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.35 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.35), 47th in WHIP (1.294), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.