Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .333 with a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Wood) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .300 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.
- De La Cruz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .450.
- De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 15 games so far this year.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Giants have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Wood (0-0) gets the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering hits.
