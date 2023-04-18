After batting .333 with a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Wood) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .300 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.

De La Cruz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .450.

De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 15 games so far this year.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings