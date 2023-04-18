Donovan Mitchell is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

TNT, BSOH, and MSG Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (-110) 4.5 (-161) 4.5 (-149) 4.5 (+120)

The 32.5 point total set for Mitchell on Tuesday is 4.2 more than his season scoring average (28.3).

Mitchell's per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Mitchell has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Mitchell has knocked down 3.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-128) 8.5 (-143) 2.5 (-133) 0.5 (+200)

Evan Mobley's 16.2 points per game are 1.7 more than Tuesday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 8.5.

Mobley's assists average -- 2.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Tuesday's prop bet (2.5).

He 0.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Darius Garland Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (-133) 2.5 (+120) 2.5 (+120)

Darius Garland's 21.6 points per game are 1.1 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

Garland has collected 2.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Garland averages 2.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 5.5 (-133) 1.5 (-154)

The 24.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Tuesday is 0.5 more points than his season scoring average.

Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (5.5).

Brunson's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.