Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrett Cooper -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .328 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 39th in slugging.
- In 73.3% of his games this year (11 of 15), Cooper has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has picked up an RBI in five games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (20.0%).
- He has scored at least once three times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.5 per game).
- Wood (0-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.