Garrett Cooper -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is hitting .328 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 39th in slugging.
  • In 73.3% of his games this year (11 of 15), Cooper has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 20.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Cooper has picked up an RBI in five games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (20.0%).
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
  • The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Wood (0-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start this season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
