Garrett Cooper -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .328 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 39th in slugging.

In 73.3% of his games this year (11 of 15), Cooper has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has picked up an RBI in five games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (20.0%).

He has scored at least once three times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

