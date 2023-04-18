Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Garrett Hampson, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson has a double and a home run while batting .143.
- Twice in eight games this season, Hampson has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of eight games, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- Hampson has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Giants have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.5 per game).
- Wood (0-0) pitches for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
