The Miami Marlins and Garrett Hampson, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson has a double and a home run while batting .143.
  • Twice in eight games this season, Hampson has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of eight games, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Hampson has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Wood (0-0) pitches for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
