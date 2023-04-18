The Miami Marlins and Garrett Hampson, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson has a double and a home run while batting .143.

Twice in eight games this season, Hampson has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of eight games, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.

Hampson has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings